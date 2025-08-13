Posted: Aug 13, 2025 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, two staff members from the Pawhuska Hospital gave a report. Administrator Jason McBride said the clinic had seen just over 1,500 patients for the three month period of April, May and June. He added that nearly 1,300 individuals had made appointments for outpatient physical therapy during that same time.

Todd Williams addressed the hospital's financial situation. Williams reported statistics from the end of June, which is nine months into their fiscal year. With three months left in this fiscal year, Williams said their expense to revenue ratio is in a good spot.