Posted: Aug 14, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Free Fair Chairwoman Rebecca Moses and Vice President Kevin White said the Washington County Free Fair will always include the indoor exhibits and livestock judging. They reminded listeners that all livestock pre-entry deadline: Friday August 22, 2025.

Some of the other big events include:

Tuesday, September 2 (Closed to the Public)

Indoor Entry Check In Day

*exhibitors or families with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:00 PM

Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 3 (Closed to the Public)

Indoor Entry Judging Day

Livestock Check-in 4:30 PM

*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room

Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion

Friday, September 5

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot

Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway

Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway

Saturday, September 6

Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room

Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion

Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway

Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM

North Room Cafeteria Schedule

**Thursday, September 4**

Washington County Free Fair Board

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

**Friday, September 5**

Bartlesville FFA

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Dewey FFA

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

**Saturday, September 6**

Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread

Copan Aggies