Posted: Aug 14, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 1:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

Bartlesville native John Pannell was found guilty of domestic abuse by strangulation on Thursday in Washington County court.

Pannell appeared in open court on Thursday for a non-jury trial facing the felony charge. Pannell was charged in June 2024 after strangling his soon to be ex-wife.

The trial opened with a recording of Pannell and his wife, before the incident on June 2, 2024. Pannell's wife recorded a verbal altercation on her cell phone, where Pannell is heard breaking various items inside their residence and shouting. She recorded multiple conversations between her and Pannell, according to her testimony, in case she needed them. The recording that was played in open court on Thursday started at approximately the 15:30 mark, due to the first 15:30 having no audio of a conversation.

Pannell's wife took the stand, and testified that on June 2, 2024, Pannell locked himself in the bathroom during an argument over finances. She testified that she knocked on the bathroom door three times, and by the third knock, Pannell attacked her. Pannell placed his hands around the back of her neck and tucked her chin into her chest. Pannell did not directly place his hands on her neck, according to testimony.

Photographs presented by the State showed bruising on the victim's arms and left thigh. Various medical professionals and domestic violence experts testified their knowledge on the victim's condition.

Pannell's wife also testified to speaking with Andy Dossett, reporter with the Examiner-Enterprise, telling Dossett, "This would all go away if John would just pay me."