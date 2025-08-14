Posted: Aug 14, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Six of the 10 individuals involved in the investigation related to the Holbrook Asphalt theft case were seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon. All six individuals face misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and each face a $500 bond.

An affidavit states a search warrant was executed at 601 N. Johnstone in Bartlesville on Wednesday morning and multiple buildings on the property were searched.

Karah Chaney was detained after searching a structure that revealed a coffee can of burnt foils that can be associated with fentanyl. It is alleged a bong for smoking meth and a cut can of pop that was burnt and used for smoking fentanyl was also found.

Deputies took Russell Wilson and Emily Davis into custody after deputies allegedly searched that structure and located a glass, bong-style pipe with white and black residue. This is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Officers also located four hypodermic needles that appeared to be used and later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

While searching a trailer home on the south side of the property, Michael Stiles was detained. It is alleged that on the recliner of the trailer was a glass smoking pipe containing white and black residue, consistent with that of methamphetamine. In a bedroom, deputies located a Copperhead BB container with "Mike" painted on the bottle.

When deputies searched another structure on the property, a glass, bong-style pipe with white and black residue that is associated with methamphetamine was found. Jarrett Eddy was removed from this structure.

When searching a pull-behind trailer, Seth Oates was taken into custody, as deputies located a pipe commonly associated used to smoke methamphetamine was found on the bed.

All six defendants are due back in court on Wednesday, September 17.

Jarrett Eddy Emily Davis

Michael Stiles Karah Chaney

Seth Oates Russell Wilson