Posted: Aug 14, 2025 3:28 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 3:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

Thousands of Bartlesville Public School students and teachers headed back to the classroom Thursday, as the new academic year begins.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says there were a few first-day jitters, but all in all, he says it was a great day

Dewey Public Schools began the school year on Wednesday. Superintendent Vince Vincent says he's excited for the year