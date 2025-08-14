News
First Days of School a Success in Bartlesville, Dewey
Thousands of Bartlesville Public School students and teachers headed back to the classroom Thursday, as the new academic year begins.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley says there were a few first-day jitters, but all in all, he says it was a great day.
Dewey Public Schools began the school year on Wednesday. Superintendent Vince Vincent says he's excited for the year.
Area law enforcement are stepping up patrol in school zones to help ensure students are getting to school safely and that drivers are watching their speed.
