Posted: Aug 15, 2025 1:15 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to open and award a bid to a company to power wash and paint the grandstands at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. There will also be discussion to approve and sign the holiday schedule for 2026.

There will be an acknowledgment of payment from bond proceeds to KSB Enterprises for the month of July for just over $445,000.