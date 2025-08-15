Posted: Aug 15, 2025 1:45 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

Another Bartlesville man who was detained during a search warrant executed by the Bartlesville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Dewey Police Department is facing charges.

44-year-old Joseph Allison was charged on Friday with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a felony.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Allison was detained at a structure at 601 N. Johnstone Ave. as the warrant was being executed. Allison allegedly denied having anything hidden on him as he was being transported to the jail.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a more thorough search at the Washington County Correctional Center, authorities allegedly found a small baggie with a white, crystalline substance in Allison’s pocket. The substance allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allison was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) in November 2024. The charges are still pending.

Allison will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $7,000.