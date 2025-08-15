Posted: Aug 15, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 3:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced several in-person town halls, including one in Bartlesville and another in Nowata.

The Bartlesville Town Hall will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25 at Tri County Tech’s Event Center. The Nowata Town Hall will be Tuesday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Nowata City/County Library.

Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.