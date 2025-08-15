News
Pawhuska
Posted: Aug 15, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 3:34 PM
Pawhuska Library Raises Money During Fundraiser
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska's Public Library held a fundraiser in July and was able to raise nearly $2,000 for the library foundation fund. That fund started in April 2023 and has grown steadily ever since. Library Director Yvonne Rose hopes to surpass $25,000 and she talks about what she would do with the money.
Rose said it is possible that Pawhuska and other public libraries across the state won't receive funding from the state, but they won't find out until January.
