Posted: Aug 15, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Public Library held a fundraiser in July and was able to raise nearly $2,000 for the library foundation fund. That fund started in April 2023 and has grown steadily ever since. Library Director Yvonne Rose hopes to surpass $25,000 and she talks about what she would do with the money.