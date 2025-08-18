Posted: Aug 18, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 10:03 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners approved a donation from Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative for electrical wire to be used for a 911 equipment building.

The report addresses unclaimed mineral interest.

Last week's main topic of powering up and operating radio towers for first responders in Nowata County was addressed. Chairman Paul Crupper talked about getting power to the tower.

The commissioners also approved two ODOT claims on low water crossings.