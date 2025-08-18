Posted: Aug 18, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 11:17 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis is holding a special event with guest speaker Glen Mulready, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner on Wednesday, August 20, at noon, Tri-County Tech Event Center.

Glen Mulready serves as Oklahoma’s 13th insurance commissioner. A former state legislator and longtime insurance professional, Glen was first elected to the state-wide position in 2019.

His background includes eight years as a state representative, where he quickly became the point person for the House of Representatives on insurance issues. Glen passed legislation that expanded insurance options and resulted in more insurance companies offering services in the state.

Seeking to improve the Oklahoma business climate, Glen sponsored the Insurance Business Transfer (IBT) Act, now law and is recognized as one of the most innovative pieces of insurance legislation nationally.