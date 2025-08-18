Posted: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has invited Superintendent Chris Tanner to come speak at the Community Center at noon. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Mike McCartney said this is a great opportunity to get information about the coming school year.

If you would like to attend, send an RSVP email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.