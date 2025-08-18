News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PM
Pawhuska's Chris Tanner to Speak on 2025-26 School Year
Ty Loftis
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has invited Superintendent Chris Tanner to come speak at the Community Center at noon. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Mike McCartney said this is a great opportunity to get information about the coming school year.
If you would like to attend, send an RSVP email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.
