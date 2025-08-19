Posted: Aug 19, 2025 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 9:04 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville City Councilman Tim Sherrick talked about our brave firefighters, the pavement preservation project and Boots Hollow Municipal Golf Course.

"There's a family that's going to have their grandmother at the holidays this year, most likely because of the efforts of our fire crew." said Sherrick to begin the program. "And it was an amazing thing."

Sherick added, "I looked at the official press releases and that really just didn't tell all the story. There's other things I gleaned from going through some of the comments on those posts. And it tells such a broader story of who Bartlesville is really as a community and how they came together. A couple of ladies that pulled over to call 911, another police officer that was there to cooperate with our fire crews. If you see a firefighter out anywhere today, make sure you go up and tell them that you appreciate their commitment and all they do. We definitely value their service here in Bartlesville."

The pavement pressevation project has been a lengthy process and many people have questioned this it. Sherrick said, "This was experimental for Bartlesville. We'd never done anything like this before. We had a few issues along the way. But it was definitely a process that we've learned from. I know that the dust and the gravel and things have been a problem in a lot of the areas that people have called out." He added, "We did a good job identifying a great contractor because they came to us and we agreed together, hey, the subcontractor's not doing a great job. So we replaced them. They identified a better company who had done some work for us before. We got them involved and things have gone much more smoothly."

Sherrick ponted out that the HA-5 sealant is going to be going down around the city. He assured all that things are going to be smoothing out.

Coming up on Friday, the public will be allowed to check out the renovations at Boots Hollow Municpal Golf Course. Sherrick said that he is impressed with Pro Dee Roadman as he has already presented the price to help the golf course be more sustainable.

Sheriicck said, "It was not self-sustaining before. And we had not looked at an increase in any rates in over 20 years. I know that some people got sticker shock when they first looked at that. But if you look at the overall package of what you can receive for what you're going to pay at that golf course, you're talking about golf courts, the golf courses all over the place have made some of these changes."

Sherrick said the golf carts will have GPS on them. If the storm's coming, they can send you a notification from the clubhouse that say you need to get back. Sherrick said, "If the golf course is inundated with rain, they can also direct those golf courts, golf carts, not to go off the path. So that's going to reduce the maintenance cost overall." He added, "There's some nice packages available that I had not seen on golf rates as well. So if you are a senior, there's a senior rate. I think overall, it's going to be a very good thing for the community."