Posted: Aug 19, 2025 10:16 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 10:16 AM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union football is nearing the start of the season, and the Cougars will have a younger bunch in 2025.



Like many of the coaches in our area this season, OKU will be entering 2025 with a first year head coach. Bruce Munden, who was made his name in the area from his time in Barnsdall, and most recently at Cordell High School, enters his first season with the Cougars.



OKU has a scrimmage with Afton, Fairland and Okemah on Friday. This is the first time since the spring that coaches get to see their group in pads against outside competition. Munden talks about some things he's looking for out of the scrimmage.



The Cougars kick off the season the following week against Colcord, with Barnsdall and Commerce rounding out the non-district schedule. OKU goes back into one of the toughest districts in Class A this fall, with the likes of Pawnee and Pawhuska standing by.



Munden talked about some pieces that can keep his group competitive in the district.



Oklahoma Union opens against Colcord on Aug. 29.