Posted: Aug 19, 2025 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Residents living within the Pawhuska School District will head to the polls on Tuesday, September 9 to vote on two bond propositions for the district. One is a $300,000 transportation bond to acquire vehicles for travel. The other is a $3.4 million bond proposition that would be for building upgrades.

During a community luncheon at Pawhuska's Community Center on Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Chris Tanner spoke about a few of the important things surrounding this five-year bond.

At the top of the improvement list is renovating, repairing and remodeling the old gymnasium. Tanner said as much as the old gym gets used, it is time for improvements to get made.

The last two years, Pawhuska has applied and been denied the opportunity to host a regional track meet. Tanner explains why that is and says passing this bond will hopefully allow Pawhuska to host that meet.

With this bond, they also plan to install field turf on the entire softball field and infield turf of the baseball field. Tanner said while doing the infield turf at the baseball field, they would be looking down the road at future renovations.

One other thing Tanner would do if that bond were to pass is acquire curriculum. This is something he has worked to do since he became superintendent. Tanner said he is very proud of the drone program that Pawhuska has developed. Tanner added the program would continue to grow if the bond were to pass, along with several similar classes Pawhuska has available.

There would also be a repair and resurfacing of the tennis courts if this bond passed.