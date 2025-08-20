Posted: Aug 20, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who may have stolen or assisted in the theft of an E-bike in north Tulsa.

The individual is a male and he was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.