Posted: Aug 20, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 3:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Claremore man is sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of child sexual abuse.

45-year-old Ryan Duke Haight was sentence to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release after a federal jury convicted him in May on one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country and two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country.

Upon his release from prison, Haight will be required to register as a sex offender. The case stems after an investigation of Haight abusing a 14-year-old victim beginning in 2024.

The details of the case are too graphic for broadcast.

Haight will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The FBI and the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.