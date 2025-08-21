Posted: Aug 21, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 10:14 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health System will be conducting community health screenings in Pawhuska on Tuesday. The event is free and will last from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the flagpole in Pawhuska.

Personnel will be on hand checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose levels and many other health related checkups. For more information, you can call 539-212-2374.