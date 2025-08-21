News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 21, 2025 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 10:19 AM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Campaign Goal and Golf Tounament
Tom Davis
The annual campaign is undeway for Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW). Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Katie Zaun with Bartlesville Regional United Way announced the goal of $2.25 million.
According to Zaun, BRUW recently raised $75,000 at their first-ever Aloha After Dark event. Zaun also mentioned that the popular "Pie-in-the-Face" fundrasiser is coming back for another year.
The 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble, hosted by ConocoPhillips & Phillips 66, is set for September 9th – 12th at Bartlesville's Boots Hollow Municipal Golf Course. The event will likely bring in over $1 million.
Zaun said, "We bring in over 950 golfers. Over 95 percent of those golfers come from out of town. They are vendors that work with ConocoPhillips and with Phillips 66. They come in. They play golf for a week. They buy food from our local restaurants. They drink beer at local bars. They spend their dollars here." She added, "Bartlesville Regional United Way benefits from this tournament as does the whole community."
