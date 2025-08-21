Posted: Aug 21, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon Wednesday, September 10th. Skiatook Superintendent of Schools Clay Vineyard will share what is new within the district and plans for the future. The event is open to the public and will cost $10.