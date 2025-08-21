News
Local News
Posted: Aug 21, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 2:28 PM
Portion of Pathfinder Parkway Temporarily Closed
Nathan Thompson
A portion of Pathfinder Parkway located north of the Shawnee Trailhead has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns until further notice.
The 300-foot section of the trail, which is in the area behind Bartlesville High School along the Caney River, is impassable due to erosion along the riverbank.
Trail users coming from the north (Quapaw area) will need to turn around when they reach the barricades. Trail users coming from the south (Polaris trailhead) will be able to turn around and/or exit at the Shawnee Trailhead.
« Back to News