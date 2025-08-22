Posted: Aug 22, 2025 4:58 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 4:58 AM

Tom Davis

It has been a record breaking August for the Coffeyville Stockyards. After breaking four barn records earlier this month, the stockyards just broke five more barn records and a U.S. record in their last sale.

Owner Tylen Layton says seeing the stockyard perform like it has means a lot to them. Layton says prices for cattle are at an all time high. Layton says any producers interested in selling their cattle through the Coffeyville Stockyards should reach out.