Posted: Aug 22, 2025 9:11 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 9:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank has made Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employers 2025 list in Oklahoma, ranking #13. It is the fourth year the bank has made the prestigious list in Oklahoma.

The annual list is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista selected the employers through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of employee evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry).

“To be recognized by our associates and our community is truly a great honor,” said Cynthia Kruithof, Executive Director of Associate Relations for Arvest Bank. “We believe that when our associates thrive, our customers and communities do too. This award reflects our people-first culture and our commitment to fostering a workplace where every associate feels supported and valued.”

In 2024, Arvest had more than 1,700 associates in Oklahoma. The bank has 79 branches in the state.