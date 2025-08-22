Posted: Aug 22, 2025 9:17 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Ladies Connection will host “Story Marks”, a one-night tattoo gallery event on Thursday, September 11, at the Bartlesville Elks Lodge, 1060 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter invited ladies to browse the picture display of local ladies’ tattoos and the story behind them. The gallery with snacks open at 6pm with live sharing at 6:30pm. The event is free to Tattoo Gallery Ladies and $4 for everyone else. Cameron Hughes of Tulsa will be the special guest speaker.

RSVP by Tuesday, September 9, noon, by calling 785-840-8128 or 918-333-5368, email bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text 918-397-7388.