Posted: Aug 22, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion regarding budgets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year for the election board, assessor’s office and planning and zoning department.

There will be consideration to approve change orders to the new annex building. There will also be consideration to sign a state-local agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for E-911.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.