Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman who escaped from a Washington County Correctional Center transport vehicle now faces felony charges.

22-year-old Kelsie Thomas was charged on Friday with escaping from department of corrections.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, Thomas was being transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center due to a medical emergency. Deputies were sent to the hospital to transport Thomas back to the correctional center after Thomas was cleared by medical staff.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 16, Thomas allegedly flung the back right side passenger door of the transport vehicle and started to run west down Adams Blvd.

Thomas was apprehended on Thursday after escaping from the vehicle.

Thomas faces multiple misdemeanor charges of possession of fentanyl and unlawful possession of paraphernalia, as well as a felony charge of bail jumping.

Thomas will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $50,000.