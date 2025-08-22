Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:28 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening someone.

39-year-old Todd Sinkinson was charged on Friday with harassment by electronic means after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 1, Sinkinson allegedly made racial slurs and threats to a victim on social media.

Sinkinson pled guilty to planning to perform an act of violence and malicious injury to property in 2024 and second-degree rape in 2010.

Sinkinson will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.