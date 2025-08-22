News
Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:34 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:34 PM
Boots Hollow Golf Club Holds Community Day
Brian McSweeney
The newly renovated golf course Boots Hollow Golf Club held its grand reopening on Friday.
Formerly known as Adams Golf Course, Boots Hollow held a ribbon cutting ceremony and a staff meet-and-greet for Community Golf Day at the course. Those attending the event brought their putters to test out the new greens.
On Saturday, Boots Hollow Golf Club will hold a Grand Reopening Shotgun at 9 a.m. We have more information on our website on how to sign up.
Limited tee times are available from Sunday through Sept. 1. The course will be closed from Sept. 9-12 for the United Way Golf Tournament.
Boots Hollow Golf Club will fully reopen on Sept. 2.
