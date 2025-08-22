Posted: Aug 22, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 2:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and a log splitter.

32-year-old Roy Hyde, Jr. was charged on Friday with grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Hyde allegedly stole a Hyundai Sonata from a Bartlesville residence. Hyde, Jr. allegedly stated to police that he was going to put gas in the car and return it.

According to the Ramona Police Department, on July 7, authorities were notified to a Ramona residence for a stolen log splitter. Hyde, Jr. allegedly admitted to stealing the splitter from the victim’s front yard and selling it.

Hyde, Jr. was charged on Thursday for possession of a stolen vehicle in a separate matter.

Hyde, Jr. will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set on all pending charges at $40,000.