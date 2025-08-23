Posted: Aug 23, 2025 4:00 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2025 6:02 AM

Tom Davis

A Delaware man died in a 2-vehicle crash in Nowata County Friday evening.

The crash took place at 5: 45pm on Friday, August 22, at SH-10 and US 169. That's when Scott House, 60, of Delaware, was west bound on SH-10 and Cindy Antle,55, of Coffeyville, was south bound on US-169. According to the OHP report, House failed to yield from the stop sign and struck Antle.

House died at the scene. Antle and one passenger was injured. There are no details in the severity of their injuries.