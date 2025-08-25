Posted: Aug 25, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

After being postponed from the Independence Day holiday weekend, the Copan Lakeside Fireworks display will be held this Labor Day weekend.

The fireworks show will take place Saturday night at 9:45 p.m. and can be viewed from Copan Point. It was delayed from the Independence Day weekend due to high water levels on Copan Lake and the temporary closure of Copan Point.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will be broadcasting live from Copan Point Saturday evening and will play patriotic music during the fireworks.