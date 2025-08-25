News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 25, 2025 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 10:48 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve 2 Contracts
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners had a very short meeting Monday morning at the County Administration Building, with only two items of regular business.
The commissioners approved a contract to install a new monopole tower at the Emergency Operations Center and another contract with Totel CSI for fiber internet service for county facilities in District 3.
Commissioner Mike Dunlap has more.
The commissioners will meet again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2 due to Labor Day.
« Back to News