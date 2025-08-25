Posted: Aug 25, 2025 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 2:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is announcing their first FCCLA sponsored blood drive of the 2025-26 school year.

The blood drive goes from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the OKU High School parking lot. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and a ticket to Frontier City/Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City.

Donors must be 16 years of age or older and have parent permission. Photo IDs will be required. Donors that are 16 or 17 years old must weigh at least 125 lbs. and those 18 and older must weigh 110 lbs.