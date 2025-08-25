Posted: Aug 25, 2025 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 3:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

Richard Kane YMCA recently received a $5,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to help support its swim lessons program.

The Safety Around Water is a life-saving initiative that teaches all area second-grade children how to stay safe around water at no cost to the students or the schools. Some of these children have never received formal swim instruction.

Arvest loan manager Jay Dyer, senior client advisor Hannah Bode and executive assistant Chloe Wood presented the check to YMCA CEO Robert Phillips and director of operations Katrina Spalding.

“Our local YMCA does so much to improve the lives of individuals and their families in our community. These funds will equip our youth with the confidence and skills they need to be safe around water,” Dyer said. “It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

The Richard Kane YMCA in Bartlesville is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their healthy lifestyle goals. Membership at the RKYMCA can enhance your mind, rejuvenate your spirit, and strengthen your body.

“We are extremely grateful for the Arvest Foundation's generous support of our Safety Around Water program this year,” Phillips said. “This life-saving initiative wouldn't be possible without the support of community partners and donors who believe in our mission. Thanks to the Arvest Foundation's support, we can continue providing vital water safety education that helps protect children and families in our community.”