Posted: Aug 26, 2025 5:52 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2025 6:08 PM

Tom Davis

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dewey celebrated a major milestone Tuesday with the unveiling of a brand-new Dream Court™, thanks to a partnership between Nancy Lieberman Charities and Sport Court. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the high school regulation-size outdoor basketball court designed to offer local youth a safe and inclusive space to play and connect.

Basketball legend Nancy Lieberman, a two-time Hall-of-Famer and Olympian, joined city and county leaders including Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease and Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle to dedicate the court. Following the ceremony, children from the community participated in a basketball clinic led by Lieberman and other guests.

The Dream Court features a high-performance PowerGame surface in dark and steel blue, with the Dream Court logo at center court. It’s part of a nationwide initiative that has brought over 130 courts to communities across the U.S., serving more than five million youth annually.