Posted: Aug 27, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

The Dewey Hotel Museum, located in Historic downtown Dewey, Oklahoma, is a stately Victorian hotel built in 1899 by city founder Jake Bartles. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Spears and Thomas Trumbly with the hotel, reminded everyone that this Saturday night is free movie night with the screening of Disney's "Pollyanna."

Sears said the goal of the free movie nights is to bring back a little bit of the hotel's history of being center of everything in Dewey. Spears said that the movie is shown outdoors on an inflatable screen the north side of the hotel. Chairs are provided and snacks are available for purchase.

Trumbly is your emcee for the movie nights. He dscribes the film saying, "A young orphan, Pollyanna, who is played by Hayley Mills, believes life's most difficult problems can always be surmounted by a positive attitude and pragmatism. But when she moves in with her aunt, played by Jane Wyman, she is introduced to a range of disheartened folks who challenge her upbeat outlook."