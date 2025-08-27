Posted: Aug 27, 2025 9:50 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 9:50 AM

Nathan Thompson

Skiatook Municipal Airport will receive additional improvements through two projects planned thanks, in part, to funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

The first project will include the construction of a 10-unit T-hanger building and the second project will construct a taxilane and apron pavement to support the new hangers.

The cost for both projects is just over $1.8 million.

Photo courtesy City of Skiatook