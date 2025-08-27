Posted: Aug 27, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly entering a school zone as a sex offender.

31-year-old Stephen Weathers was charged on Wednesday with entering a safety zone around a school as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 12, Weathers was allegedly at a back-to-school night at a Bartlesville elementary school, when a police officer recognized him and confirmed he was a sex offender.

Both the principal and police allegedly witnessed Weathers walk into the building. Administration within the school allegedly were unaware that Weathers was going to attend the event.

Weathers was convicted in 2014 of lewd or indecent proposal to a child under 16, and has been convicted twice for failing to register as a sex offender.

Weathers will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.