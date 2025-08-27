Posted: Aug 27, 2025 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 3:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Equity Bank of Kansas now has full ownership of the Retreat at Jarrett Farm following a Sheriff's Sale earlier this week.

The bank originally held a 2021 mortgage on the property, located on Highway 75 near Vera. The owners of the property defaulted on the mortgage in December 2023 and a year-and-a-half court battle in Washington County ensued over the default.

In June 2025, the court ordered the foreclosure and for the property to be placed on a Sheriff’s Sale. The property owners appealed the decision to the Oklahoma Court of Appeals, but also lost that case.

The Sheriff's Sale occurred on Monday, where Equity Bank took ownership of the 114-acre property.