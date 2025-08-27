Posted: Aug 27, 2025 3:51 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2025 3:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion regarding the 2025-2026 fiscal year budgets for the assessor's office, election board and planning and zoning department.

Assessor Ed Quinton Jr said there was no need for his office to get more funding from the county.

Planning and Zoning Director Jake Bruno had asked for a slight increase in maintenance and operations due to recently moving into a new building. Bruno also asked for a few employee raises and a travel stipend. District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright asked if there was any room to make cuts.