Posted: Aug 28, 2025 12:53 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 12:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing jewelry.

32-year-old Sarah Jones was charged on Wednesday with grand larceny.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jones allegedly stole multiple items of jewelry worth approximately $1,700. One witness allegedly saw Jones steal the jewelry.

Jones will appear in court again on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. She posted a $1,500 bond.