Posted: Aug 28, 2025 1:06 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 1:07 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly violating a protective order.

46-year-old Lonnie Griffith was charged on Thursday with three counts of a protective order violation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 26, Griffith allegedly sent multiple messages to the victim. Griffith allegedly contacted the victim using different phone numbers through a texting app.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 27, Griffith allegedly sent more text messages to the victim. Griffith allegedly admitted to authorities to sending messages to the victim. Griffith was served a protective order on Aug. 16.

Griffith will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.