Posted: Aug 28, 2025 1:23 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 1:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting multiple victims.

46-year-old Clarence Adams was charged on Thursday with domestic abuse by assault and battery in the presence of a minor and child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 13, Adams allegedly got angry at a minor child. One victim allegedly attempted to calm Adams down, and Adams allegedly screamed at them and grabbed them by the throat. Adams allegedly threw a pair of pliers at the victim. Authorities allegedly noticed a mark on the victim’s back.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Adams also allegedly kicked a bat house and hit a child in the leg. Authorities allegedly noticed marks on the victim’s left shin.

Adams has been previously convicted of domestic abuse.

Adams will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.