Posted: Aug 28, 2025 1:39 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 1:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening a Washington County judge.

28-year-old Trey Littlejohn was charged on Thursday with threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 25, Littlejohn reported for jury duty in the Washington County Courthouse. Littlejohn allegedly made multiple attempts to be excused from jury duty, including allegedly providing a fraudulent doctor’s note.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Littlejohn allegedly said that he knew where the judge lived and where the judge’s family members lived. Littlejohn allegedly said that, due to his previous military experience, it wouldn’t take him long to “rig something up.” Littlejohn allegedly stated in his threats what items he would use if he was required to return to jury duty.

Littlejohn will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.