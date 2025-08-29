Posted: Aug 29, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 9:29 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly breaking a window.

39-year-old Michael Agoado was charged on Monday with malicious injury to property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 16, Agoado allegedly spoke with the victim at a residence. Agoado allegedly opened a window of the residence, before getting angry at the victim and allegedly closing the window. Agoado allegedly struck the center of the window, shattering the interior pane of the window.

Agoado has previously pled guilty to felony drug charges and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Agoado will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.