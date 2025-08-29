Posted: Aug 29, 2025 1:07 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 1:07 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly kicking a child and striking another child.

53-year-old Terrence Roberts was charged on Friday with two counts of child abuse, after two or more previous felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 27, Roberts allegedly got angry at two minor victims and kicked one victim in the leg. Roberts allegedly pulled that same victim by the hair and screamed at the victim. Roberts allegedly picked the victim up and threw them down. Roberts allegedly hit both victims with a teddy bear that had a hard globe attached to it.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a forensic interview, one victim stated that Roberts had allegedly punched the second victim in the stomach and pushed them into a table. Roberts also allegedly rubbed dirty laundry into a victim’s face.

Roberts was convicted in 2018 of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and was also convicted the same year for assault on a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Roberts will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.