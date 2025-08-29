Posted: Aug 29, 2025 3:02 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2025 3:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

The owners of the Retreat at Jarrett Farm are not giving up on their fight to keep the property, even after a Sheriff's Sale earlier this week resulted in Equity Bank of Kansas potentially taking ownership.

Bartlesville Radio spoke with Dave Stewart, who purchased Jarrett Farm with his wife back in 2021. The mortgage on the 114-acre property is held by Equity Bank, which began a foreclosure proceeding in 2023.

The Stewarts have lost two cases, so far, where they alleged the terms of the loan from Equity Bank were unclear and misleading. A Washington County judge ordered the sheriff's sale and the Oklahoma Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a previous judgement in Washington County.

Stewart says the couple will continue to operate Jarrett Farm until the sheriff's sale is confirmed. He says there are other legal matters to take into consideration

Stewart says they appealed a previous ruling from Washington County in November 2024 on the terms of the mortgage. The First Circuit of the Oklahoma Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.

While the ownership of the Retreat at Jarrett Farm hangs in the balance of the wheels of justice, Stewart says he and his wife are not giving up. He says it is business as usual at Jarrett Farm