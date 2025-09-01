News
Posted: Sep 01, 2025 8:39 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2025 9:17 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 2-6
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
Some of the other big events include:
Tuesday, September 2 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Check In Day
*exhibitors or families with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:00 PM
Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM
Wednesday, September 3 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Judging Day
Livestock Check-in 4:30 PM
*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday
Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room
Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion
Friday, September 5
Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Saturday, September 6
Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Thursday, September 4**
Washington County Free Fair Board
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
