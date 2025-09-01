News
Washington Co.
Posted: Sep 01, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 1:42 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 2 Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
TODAY: (Closed to the Public)
Tuesday, September 2, from noon to 7pm, is Indoor Entry Check In Day and is closed to the public. Exhibitors or families with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:00 PM
Wednesday, September 3 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Judging Day
Livestock Check-in 4:30 PM
*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday
Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room
Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion
Friday, September 5
Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Saturday, September 6
Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Thursday, September 4**
Washington County Free Fair Board
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
« Back to News