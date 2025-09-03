Posted: Sep 03, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2025 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair runs through September 6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!

TODAY:

Wednesday, September 3, is Indoor Entry Judging Day (Closed to the Public. Livestock Check-in begins at 4:30 PM and all outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday

Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room

Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion

Friday, September 5

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot

Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway

Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway

Saturday, September 6

Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room

Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion

Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway

Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM

North Room Cafeteria Schedule

**Thursday, September 4**

Washington County Free Fair Board

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

**Friday, September 5**

Bartlesville FFA

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Dewey FFA

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

**Saturday, September 6**

Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread

Copan Aggies

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM